Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 927,507 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 493,455 shares.The stock last traded at $48.85 and had previously closed at $49.83.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.71.

Get Sprott Uranium Miners ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,119,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 86,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000.

About Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.