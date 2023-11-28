Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $42.23 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $44.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.02 and a 200-day moving average of $38.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 6,626 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $264,973.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,845.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 6,626 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $264,973.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,845.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 61,092 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $2,500,495.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,552,862.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,483,937 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 13,150.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

