Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) CEO Anthony Casalena Sells 22,172 Shares

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Casalena sold 22,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $626,802.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,023,634 shares in the company, valued at $113,748,133.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Monday, November 27th, Anthony Casalena sold 41,711 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $1,171,244.88.

On Monday, October 30th, Anthony Casalena sold 42,013 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $1,190,228.29.

On Tuesday, October 17th, Anthony Casalena sold 19,780 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $596,564.80.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Anthony Casalena sold 21,679 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $619,369.03.

On Thursday, September 21st, Anthony Casalena sold 11,189 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $313,515.78.

On Monday, September 11th, Anthony Casalena sold 18,813 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total transaction of $589,975.68.

On Friday, September 8th, Anthony Casalena sold 14,688 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $473,981.76.

Shares of NYSE SQSP traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $28.00. 600,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,508. Squarespace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.58 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.05 and a 200 day moving average of $30.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.42.

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.33). Squarespace had a negative net margin of 25.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $257.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SQSP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Squarespace from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Squarespace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Squarespace by 2,128.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

