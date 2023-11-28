Srinivas Tallapragada Sells 10,000 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total value of $2,253,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,278,107.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Srinivas Tallapragada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total value of $2,231,100.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $2,128,600.00.

On Monday, November 6th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.23, for a total value of $2,072,300.00.

On Monday, October 30th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $1,990,000.00.

On Monday, October 23rd, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 561 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total value of $112,749.78.

On Monday, October 16th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.72, for a total value of $2,057,200.00.

On Monday, October 9th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total value of $2,055,900.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $2,015,800.00.

On Monday, September 25th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total value of $2,050,600.00.

On Monday, September 18th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.25, for a total value of $2,152,500.00.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.92. 5,522,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,384,151. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.97. The company has a market cap of $218.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,547,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $329,387,000 after acquiring an additional 239,786 shares during the period. Finally, Verum Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

