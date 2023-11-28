Stantec (NYSE:STN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $72.07

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $72.07 and last traded at $71.74, with a volume of 35922 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stantec in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Stantec from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.34 and a 200 day moving average of $64.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Stantec by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Stantec by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stantec by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after buying an additional 115,326 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Stantec by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Stantec by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,725,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,791,000 after acquiring an additional 110,476 shares in the last quarter. 58.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

