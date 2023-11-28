Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Free Report) traded down 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 402 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 43,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Starco Brands Stock Down 3.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.14. The stock has a market cap of $58.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Starco Brands Company Profile

Starco Brands, Inc markets consumer products through retail and online in the United States. It offers products in various categories, including household cleaning, DIY/Hardware, paints, coatings and adhesives, household, hair care, disinfectants, automotive, motorcycle, arts and crafts, personal care cosmetics, personal care FDA, sun care, food, cooking oils, beverages and spirits, and wine under the Winona, Whipshots, and Breathe brand names.

