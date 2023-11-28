State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 11,171 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,171 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Spotify Technology worth $26,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $849,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 2,332.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 326,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,347,000 after purchasing an additional 312,643 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,023,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 232,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,540 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:SPOT traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $183.82. The company had a trading volume of 127,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.12. The company has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of -45.76 and a beta of 1.65. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $184.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.56. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Spotify Technology

About Spotify Technology

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.