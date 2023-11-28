State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $19,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter worth about $401,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities by 12.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 21.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the first quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Sun Communities by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SUI. Bank of America lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $148.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.36.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In related news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $614,791.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at $631,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SUI traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.01. 67,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,224. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.74 and a fifty-two week high of $163.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 68.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.15.

About Sun Communities

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.