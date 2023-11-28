State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Fair Isaac worth $25,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FICO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 34.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FICO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $875.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $975.00 to $1,029.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $936.80.

Fair Isaac stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,082.95. The company had a trading volume of 15,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,173. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $575.39 and a 12-month high of $1,083.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $926.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $860.38. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $389.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.25 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.42, for a total value of $2,519,559.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,736 shares in the company, valued at $37,079,097.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.42, for a total transaction of $2,519,559.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,736 shares in the company, valued at $37,079,097.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.00, for a total transaction of $1,397,088.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $10,697,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,027 shares of company stock valued at $17,394,346 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

