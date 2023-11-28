State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Kellanova worth $20,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of K. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Kellanova by 5.4% in the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Kellanova from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $4,641,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,176,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,154,359.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 700,200 shares of company stock worth $38,149,230. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellanova Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:K traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.25. The company had a trading volume of 177,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,129. Kellanova has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $74.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.85.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 100.84%.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

