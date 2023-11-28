State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599,810 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 18,791 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $21,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 279.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 78.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.75 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Melius cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.94.

NYSE LUV traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.36. The company had a trading volume of 473,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,206,247. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $40.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average is $30.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

