State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $20.83 Million Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 614,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,024 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Synchrony Financial worth $20,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 158.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 72.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.76.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Synchrony Financial stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,967,104. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $37.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.76.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 18.48%.

About Synchrony Financial

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.