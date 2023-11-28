State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $20.93 Million Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,296 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of NVR worth $20,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NVR by 22,694.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,378,000 after buying an additional 1,371,424 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 2,293,208.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 848,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 848,487 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth $138,433,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 376.2% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NVR in the first quarter valued at about $73,500,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVR

In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total transaction of $787,266.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,742.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total value of $787,266.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,742.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,500.70, for a total transaction of $6,177,286.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,983,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,338 shares of company stock valued at $50,877,096 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVR

NVR Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NVR stock traded down $2.91 on Tuesday, hitting $6,143.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,522. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.04. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4,420.02 and a twelve month high of $6,525.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5,917.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6,038.10.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $115.60 by $9.66. NVR had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $118.51 EPS. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 463.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVR

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.