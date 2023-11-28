State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $20.97 Million Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Molina Healthcare worth $20,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2,950.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on MOH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $374.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.82.

Insider Activity

In other Molina Healthcare news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total transaction of $227,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total transaction of $369,638.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,299 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,702.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total value of $227,079.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MOH traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $366.34. 22,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,532. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $256.19 and a fifty-two week high of $372.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $344.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.45.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Further Reading

