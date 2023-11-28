State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $24.34 Million Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,955 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Dover worth $24,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dover by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,650,899,000 after purchasing an additional 224,091 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dover by 7.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,057,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,223,172,000 after buying an additional 1,064,150 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Dover by 81,571.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,997,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,180,792,000 after buying an additional 7,987,448 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dover by 1.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,314,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,119,000 after buying an additional 61,298 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,952,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,781,000 after acquiring an additional 59,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DOV traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,204. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $127.25 and a 12-month high of $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.02. Dover had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 26.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 28.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.23.

Insider Activity at Dover

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $657,602.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

