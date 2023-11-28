State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $26.15 Million Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of CDW worth $26,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in CDW by 4.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CDW. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.20.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of CDW traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $214.78. 44,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,464. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.66 and a fifty-two week high of $219.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.37 and its 200 day moving average is $195.51.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.16. CDW had a return on equity of 78.15% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,584,695.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.