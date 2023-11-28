State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Diamondback Energy worth $27,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,924 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,412,257 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $185,514,000 after buying an additional 285,038 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 165,290 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $21,712,000 after buying an additional 20,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,392 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $519,995,000 after buying an additional 48,467 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.24.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $1,252,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,385.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $1,252,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,385.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $425,302.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FANG stock traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $154.61. 66,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,045,298. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.98. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $171.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.81 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

