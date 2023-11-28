State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $20,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 267.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LPL Financial news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total value of $429,174.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,710.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $88,260.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,475,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total transaction of $429,174.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,710.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,583 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,039. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

LPLA traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $229.44. The company had a trading volume of 37,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.00 and a 52-week high of $257.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.91.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.15. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 60.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.14%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Further Reading

