State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 871,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,562 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in PPL were worth $23,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PPL by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,166,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,672,037,000 after buying an additional 195,849 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in PPL by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,596,000 after buying an additional 1,971,238 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PPL by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,519,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,567,000 after buying an additional 346,647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in PPL by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,015,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,701,000 after buying an additional 129,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,969,000 after purchasing an additional 775,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PPL. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of PPL traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,037,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,431,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.75.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.49%.

PPL Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.