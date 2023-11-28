State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of FactSet Research Systems worth $20,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.73.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $461.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $443.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $424.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $377.89 and a 12 month high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $535.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total transaction of $1,316,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,618.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.85, for a total value of $802,954.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,627.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total transaction of $1,316,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,618.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,338 shares of company stock valued at $7,160,097. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

