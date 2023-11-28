State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,232 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Xylem worth $25,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Xylem by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 177,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,947,000 after acquiring an additional 45,605 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 603,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,974,000 after acquiring an additional 9,202 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the second quarter valued at about $606,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 22.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Xylem by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 149,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.60. The stock had a trading volume of 185,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,530. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.75. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $118.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.10%.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XYL. TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.30.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

