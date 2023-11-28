State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,669 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $23,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,876,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,660,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,397,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,197,000 after acquiring an additional 533,145 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,327,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,936,000 after acquiring an additional 166,625 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,216,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,409 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,268,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,330,000 after acquiring an additional 84,872 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $120,111.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $120,111.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis purchased 4,200 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE EXR traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.03. The company had a trading volume of 41,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.88 and its 200 day moving average is $132.37. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.63. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.19 and a fifty-two week high of $170.30.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.85%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Articles

