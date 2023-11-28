State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 10,620 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,620 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.08% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $24,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,354,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,950 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 222.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 63,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 43,774 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 331,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $5,644,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYB. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.07.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LYB traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,689. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $79.20 and a 1-year high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 71.63%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

