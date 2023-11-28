State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 14,340 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,340 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Ventas worth $23,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTR. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Ventas by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VTR. StockNews.com cut Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James cut Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ventas from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.62.

NYSE:VTR traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $45.02. The stock had a trading volume of 135,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,216. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.84 and its 200 day moving average is $44.48. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4,533.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $53.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 18,018.02%.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

