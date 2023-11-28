State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 17,136 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 814,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 17,136 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $23,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 150,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,858,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 730,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,811,000 after acquiring an additional 20,012 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 18,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 209,632 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of WBA traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.93. 2,559,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,130,566. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $42.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on WBA. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

