State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 478 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Insulet worth $22,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 17.9% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 79,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,799,000 after acquiring an additional 12,029 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Insulet by 141.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 0.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,564,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $451,227,000 after buying an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in Insulet by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 40,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA lifted its stake in Insulet by 8.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 27,771 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total value of $3,286,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,835.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PODD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Insulet from $365.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $299.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.80.

Insulet Stock Performance

NASDAQ PODD traded down $4.32 on Tuesday, hitting $183.42. 167,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.25 and its 200 day moving average is $220.74. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $125.82 and a 52 week high of $335.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 107.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. Insulet had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $432.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.82 million. Research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

