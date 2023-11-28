State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,071 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,135 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,071 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Splunk worth $20,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth about $1,527,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Splunk by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,957 shares of the software company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Splunk by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 251,984 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,447,000 after buying an additional 18,834 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Splunk

In other news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,152,768.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,573,734.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elisa Steele sold 2,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $337,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $1,152,768.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,573,734.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,912 shares of company stock valued at $3,625,913 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ:SPLK traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $151.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,199. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.07. The company has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -459.36, a PEG ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.09. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.17 and a twelve month high of $152.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Splunk from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Capital One Financial lowered Splunk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Loop Capital lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Splunk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.52.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

