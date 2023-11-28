State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 8,192 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,192 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Principal Financial Group worth $21,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 96.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 78.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFG traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.59. The stock had a trading volume of 66,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.47. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $93.87. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.83%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading

