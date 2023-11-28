State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 8,230 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,230 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of DTE Energy worth $24,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,435,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,918,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,707,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,854,000 after acquiring an additional 245,923 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,339,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,175,000 after purchasing an additional 339,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 38.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,456,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,506,000 after purchasing an additional 962,628 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $105.54. 89,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,789. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $122.40.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.23). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DTE. Barclays initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.21.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

