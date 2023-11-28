State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 9,692 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,692 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Omnicom Group worth $20,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 36.1% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

NYSE OMC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.17. The stock had a trading volume of 92,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,676. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.64 and its 200 day moving average is $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

