State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,293 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Albemarle worth $27,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 17.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 186.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Albemarle by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of Albemarle stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $121.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $293.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.67.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.50 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $344.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $212.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.50.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

