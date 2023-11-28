State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,135 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Darden Restaurants worth $21,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,433,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,745,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,380,814,000 after purchasing an additional 455,588 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 97,811.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,105,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,568 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $396,532,000 after acquiring an additional 54,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.4 %

DRI stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,923. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.90 and a 12 month high of $173.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.58 and its 200-day moving average is $155.82.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 65.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $175,572.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,255 shares of company stock valued at $741,016 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

