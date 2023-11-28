Stephen Malherbe Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Stock

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Stephen Malherbe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $9,860,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Enfusion Stock Performance
ENFN stock remained flat at $9.89 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 276,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,202. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.17. Enfusion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $12.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.
Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Enfusion had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $44.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.95 million. As a group, analysts expect that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Enfusion
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently commented on ENFN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Enfusion from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Enfusion from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Enfusion in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enfusion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.17.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Enfusion
About Enfusion
Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Enfusion
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.