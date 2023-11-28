Stephen Malherbe Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Stock

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Stephen Malherbe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $9,860,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Enfusion Stock Performance

ENFN stock remained flat at $9.89 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 276,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,202. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.17. Enfusion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $12.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Enfusion had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $44.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.95 million. As a group, analysts expect that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Enfusion

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENFN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Enfusion by 33.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Enfusion by 1,189.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enfusion by 24.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Enfusion by 494.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENFN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Enfusion from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Enfusion from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Enfusion in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enfusion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

About Enfusion

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

