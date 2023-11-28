Stephens Raises Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $225.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Stephens from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Zscaler from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Zscaler from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zscaler from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.14.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of ZS stock traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $192.47. 5,525,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,479,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $84.93 and a 52 week high of $195.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.34. The firm has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,844 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $439,255.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,469,454.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total value of $1,338,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,708,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,844 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $439,255.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,469,454.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,758 shares of company stock valued at $17,121,335 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,681,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 39,557.1% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Zscaler by 83.4% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 77,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,031,000 after purchasing an additional 35,151 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

