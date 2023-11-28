Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM) Insider Javier del Ser Perez Purchases 100,000 Shares

Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM – Get Free Report) insider Javier del Ser Perez bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £24,000 ($30,314.51).

Javier del Ser Perez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Javier del Ser Perez purchased 200,000 shares of Steppe Cement stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of £44,000 ($55,576.61).

On Tuesday, September 19th, Javier del Ser Perez acquired 160,000 shares of Steppe Cement stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £36,800 ($46,482.25).

Steppe Cement Stock Performance

Shares of Steppe Cement stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 23.50 ($0.30). The stock had a trading volume of 104,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,425. The stock has a market cap of £51.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 796.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.01. Steppe Cement Ltd. has a 52-week low of GBX 20.60 ($0.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 51.62 ($0.65). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 25.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 30.15.

Steppe Cement Company Profile

Steppe Cement Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the production and sale of cement and clinkers in Kazakhstan. It also provides consultancy services; and transmission and distribution of electricity. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

