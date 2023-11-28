Steven E. Voskuil Sells 1,500 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total transaction of $289,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,323,971.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hershey Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Hershey stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,395,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,621. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.81. The stock has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $183.74 and a 12 month high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TD Cowen cut shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.05.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

