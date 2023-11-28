STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the October 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TUGN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.89. 2,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,742. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.96. The company has a market cap of $38.31 million, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of -0.85.
STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.2147 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.77%.
STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Company Profile
The STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that allocates among equities, fixed income, and money markets, depending on signals derived from a proprietary algo that tracks the price action across asset classes.
