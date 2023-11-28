STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the October 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TUGN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.89. 2,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,742. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.96. The company has a market cap of $38.31 million, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of -0.85.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.2147 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.77%.

Institutional Trading of STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF stock. Q3 Asset Management increased its stake in shares of STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF ( NASDAQ:TUGN Free Report ) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 864,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,482 shares during the quarter. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF comprises about 7.2% of Q3 Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Q3 Asset Management owned 49.42% of STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF worth $18,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that allocates among equities, fixed income, and money markets, depending on signals derived from a proprietary algo that tracks the price action across asset classes.

