Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “C$11.50” Price Target for dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL)

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$11.50 price target by Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 96.58% from the company’s previous close.

DNTL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on dentalcorp from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on dentalcorp from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on dentalcorp from C$13.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of dentalcorp in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on dentalcorp from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.31.

DNTL traded up C$0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.85. 242,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,111. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.69. The company has a market cap of C$1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.35, a P/E/G ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.15. dentalcorp has a 12-month low of C$5.27 and a 12-month high of C$10.12.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

