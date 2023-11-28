Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Confluent Call Options (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 14,346 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 218% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,516 call options.
In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $7,735,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $25,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,912,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $7,735,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 330,682 shares of company stock valued at $9,960,527. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Confluent during the second quarter worth about $2,266,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 27.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 128.6% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 2,001.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter valued at about $583,000. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:CFLT traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.51. 6,763,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,343,295. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.51. Confluent has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $41.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative net margin of 62.06% and a negative return on equity of 50.81%. The business had revenue of $200.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.82 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.
