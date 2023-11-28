Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 5,950 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 515% compared to the typical daily volume of 968 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 22.0% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 6,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,271,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,611,000 after acquiring an additional 142,033 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on RY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.60.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:RY traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.84. 395,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $77.90 and a one year high of $104.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

