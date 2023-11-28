Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 7,008 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 164% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,655 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAXN. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America cut Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Roth Capital cut shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,011,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,611,000 after acquiring an additional 87,838 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,902,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,566,000 after buying an additional 494,825 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,749,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,272,000 after buying an additional 506,633 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 207.1% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,909,000 after purchasing an additional 740,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 909,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,150,000 after purchasing an additional 23,642 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAXN traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $4.29. 913,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,922. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $38.91. The firm has a market cap of $225.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average of $18.03.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $227.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.85 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 115.75% and a negative net margin of 13.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Featured Stories

