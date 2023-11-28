StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Bio-Path Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BPTH opened at $0.46 on Friday. Bio-Path has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.11.
Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bio-Path will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Bio-Path Company Profile
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
