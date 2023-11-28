StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BPTH opened at $0.46 on Friday. Bio-Path has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bio-Path will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bio-Path Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPTH. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.