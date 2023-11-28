StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2023

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTHFree Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BPTH opened at $0.46 on Friday. Bio-Path has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTHGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bio-Path will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPTH. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

See Also

