StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Biocept Price Performance

BIOC stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.69. Biocept has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Biocept during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Biocept during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Biocept during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Biocept by 27.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the period.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary clinical diagnostic laboratory assays designed to identify rare tumor cells and cell-free tumor DNA from blood and cerebrospinal fluid, or CSF in the United States. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

Featured Stories

