StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Origin Agritech Price Performance
NASDAQ:SEED opened at $2.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.75. Origin Agritech has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $10.80.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Origin Agritech by 21.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 242,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 42,239 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech during the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 1.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Origin Agritech
Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. Its products include corn, soyabean, canola, and rice seeds. The company is also involved in the development, production, and distribution of hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Origin Agritech
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- BellRing Brands gets pumped on the Ozempic weight-loss trend
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Livent set to dig out of a hole
Receive News & Ratings for Origin Agritech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Agritech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.