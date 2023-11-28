StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Price Performance

NASDAQ:SEED opened at $2.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.75. Origin Agritech has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $10.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Origin Agritech by 21.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 242,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 42,239 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech during the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 1.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Origin Agritech

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. Its products include corn, soyabean, canola, and rice seeds. The company is also involved in the development, production, and distribution of hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

