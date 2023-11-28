StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RIBT opened at $0.16 on Friday. RiceBran Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.67.

Institutional Trading of RiceBran Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 185,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the first quarter worth $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 37,014 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RiceBran Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RiceBran Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 3.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

