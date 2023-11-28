StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Stock Down 2.6 %
SSY opened at $0.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.87. SunLink Health Systems has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.17.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $10.99 million for the quarter.
About SunLink Health Systems
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.
