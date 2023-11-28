StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:TRIB opened at $0.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.76. Trinity Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.40.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 46.51% and a negative return on equity of 870.11%. The business had revenue of $13.90 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Trinity Biotech will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIB. Whitefort Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 374,449 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

Featured Articles

