StockNews.com Downgrades Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

ORI stock opened at $29.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day moving average is $26.62. Old Republic International has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $29.89.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Old Republic International had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Republic International will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.21%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at $68,927,000. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 10,030.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,825,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,064 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 2,439.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,390,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,951 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at about $48,063,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,907,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,571 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

