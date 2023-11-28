StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OPOF stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. Old Point Financial has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $28.87. The stock has a market cap of $85.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.35.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $14.91 million for the quarter.

Old Point Financial Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Point Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Old Point Financial’s payout ratio is 31.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPOF. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its stake in Old Point Financial by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 286,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 85,718 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Old Point Financial by 306.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 28,642 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Old Point Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Point Financial by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Old Point Financial by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

