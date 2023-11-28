StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Power REIT (NYSE:PW)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Power REIT Stock Performance

Shares of PW stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33. Power REIT has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power REIT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Power REIT by 313.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in Power REIT by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 29,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 12,511 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Power REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Power REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Power REIT by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

About Power REIT

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

